MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, October 22, at about 6:40 p.m., a Sheriff’s Deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office saw a car break a traffic law on State Highway 5, in the Town of Mohawk. The deputy stopped the car, and found Ryan R. Gardner, 32, of Gloversville, in the driver’s seat, according to police.

Police claim that Gardner had an eight-year-old girl in the front passenger seat, sitting in an unsecured booster seat with an improper seatbelt. After asking for license and registration, the Sheriff’s Deputy realized Gardner was driving with both a suspended driver’s license and suspended registration, police said.

Further investigation also revealed that Gardner was allegedly impaired by drugs when his car was stopped. Gardner was placed under arrest, and a search of his car turned up a duffel bag full of marijuana, according to police.

Charges:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child (Leandra’s Law)

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Operating a motor vehicle on a suspended registration

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

Unlicensed operator

Fail to notify DMV of an address change

Front-seat passenger aged 8-15 with no/improper seat belt

Unlawful possession of cannabis over three ounces

Gardner was taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mohawk Court at a later date.