GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glen man paid a penalty in court after allegedly disposing of petroleum illegally. The unnamed subject accepted a $500 fine with a $75 surcharge.

On October 26, an Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) received a complaint about the smell of petroleum and possible oil spill coming from a property off State Highway 30A. Upon arriving at the location, the ECO noticed a burn patch along the edge of a pond with the remains of cattail plants.

After speaking with residents nearby, one person admitted to spraying several gallons of oil fuel into the pond, then lighting it on fire to get rid of the cattails. The ECO educated the person that burning cattails wouldn’t keep them from the pond and and the petroleum used would require the DEC Spill Response team to run an investigation.

The individual was issued two tickets for illegal disposal of petroleum and failure to report a petroleum spill. The individual pleaded guilty to one count of illegal disposal of petroleum in court.