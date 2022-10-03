AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam community will celebrate its sixth-annual Oktoberfest this Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Bridge Street. Oktoberfest will feature food trucks and beer specials, including German, craft, and domestic brews. Traditional Oktoberfest contests and games will also take place throughout the day.

“I know folks from our city and around the Capital District enjoy attending this great event every year and we’re looking forward to another fun-filled, good-time on Bridge Steet,” stated Mayor Michael Cinquanti. “A huge thank you to Lou’s Electric for their sponsorship and I want to remind everyone who loves beer like I do, to make sure they behave safely and responsibly.”

The day comes complete with a yodeling contest at 3:30 p.m. and a stein hoisting competition at 5:45 p.m. Event organizers have live music acts slated throughout the day as well, including MedRock at 1:30 p.m. and Vegas Crush at 4:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email Michele Pawlik, Assistant Recreation Director for the City, at Mpawlik@Amsterdamny.gov.