FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 31-year-old woman from Fultonville was arrested on Monday for alleged sex crimes involving a child. Amberlynn M. Calhoun was charged with third-degree rape, criminal sexual act in third degree, and disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun reportedly shared indecent images and/or videos of a sexual nature with a juvenile. She also reportedly had sexual intercourse with the juvenile.

Calhoun was arraigned in Mohawk Town Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash bail. She is due back in court at a later date.