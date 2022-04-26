FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Fultonville will start cleaning the water tower on May 2, 2022. Starting May 3, you may experience lower water pressure but should not lose water altogether. The tower has to be drained, cleaned and serviced, and then refilled, which should all be completed by May 8.

During this time, the water will have a high concentration of chlorine and could stain your clothes. There will also be a brown color to the water and it could ruin white and light-colored clothes in the wash.

Effective May 2, the Village will be on a boil water order until further notice. Residents are also asked to conserve water while the cleaning takes place.