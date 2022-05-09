FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews have finished cleaning the Fultonville water tower. However, the village is under a boil water order.

During the cleaning, residents were advised that their water would have a high concentration of chlorine and could stain their clothes. Officials said the water would also be a brown color and could ruin white and light-colored clothes.

Since the cleaning is done, Fultonville officials said residents should remove the aerators on all faucets in their homes and run the water until it runs clear over the next four days. Residents should also empty and clean their hot water heaters.

Once this has been done, residents can use water for cleaning and laundry. The water tower was drained, cleaned and serviced, and then refilled over the past week.