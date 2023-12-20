FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fultonville man accused of setting his own home on fire in June pleaded guilty to third-degree arson. Michael Bell, 37, faces a maximum of five to fifteen years in prison.

Bell was arrested following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire. Multiple agencies, including the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the cause of the fire and unveiled evidence that led to the filing of charges against Bell.

Bell’s family was not home at the time of the fire, but at least one pet perished. Sentencing is scheduled for March 14, 2024.