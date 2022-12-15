FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Fultonville has declared a snow emergency. The emergency will last from 6 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Saturday.

The village said roadways may become hazardous, and motorists should use extreme caution if traveling during the storm. During the snow emergency, drivers are not allowed to park along village streets or roadways.

Vehicles could be fined or towed if they are not removed from the streets during this period. The village is monitoring the situation and will announce further developments.

