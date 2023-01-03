According to researchers, deer strikes spiked in late October and early November in nearly all the states studied. (Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Office for Aging, Inc. is offering roughly five pounds of free venison to those in need who live in Montgomery County. The program is limited to veterans of all ages and people aged 60 or older.

According to the Montgomery County Office for Aging, Inc., this program is on a first-come, first-served basis, and all venison is harvested during the current hunting season. A local, professional butcher will be cutting and packaging it. Households who sign-up by the end of March through the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will have it delivered.

Those looking to partake in the program can call assemblyman Robert Smullen’s office at (518) 762-1427, or call the Montgomery County Office for Aging at (518) 843-2300 with your name, address, zip code, and phone number.