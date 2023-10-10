AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you have unwanted paint cluttering your garage or basement? Grow Amsterdam is hosting a free paint recycling collection event on October 14 that is free for everyone.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the St. Mary’s employee parking lot at 4 Ann Street. The paint recycling collection will be held rain or shine.

GreenSheen in Rotterdam will recycle the paint. To help avoid traffic congestion, participants are asked to sign up online to reserve a drop-off time.

GreenSheen will accept latex paint, stains, shellac, lacquer, varnish, sealers, textured coatings, oil paint, and urethanes. The paint should be in its original sealed can with the label. GreenSheen will not accept aerosol paint, paint thinner, solvents, cleaning agents, gasoline, drywall compounds, caulks, driveway sealers, or household hazardous waste.

Grow Amsterdam is seeking volunteers to help direct traffic and unload vehicles. “We will meet in the parking lot at 4 Ann St. at 8 a.m. and have coffee and donuts available,” said Tom Twente from Grow Amsterdam NY. Those interested can call (518) 620-1802.