CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wear a helmet on your bike, and have the chance to get a free small ice cream cone. It’s really that simple.

Starting on Sunday, June 4, if the Canajoharie Police Department sees a child wearing a bike helmet while riding their bike, they will receive one free small ice cream cone from Below Zero Ice Cream in Palatine Bridge.

The promotion will run until Thursday, August 31. The Canajoharie Police Department hopes to see a lot of helmets this summer!