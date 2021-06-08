Fort Plain vaccination rate among lowest in NYS

FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, Fort Plain has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in New York State with 34 percent of people getting vaccinated.

“I had no reactions. I feel like if you’re healthy and you’re able to come out and get vaccinated, you should. It’s worth having,” said Gina Johnson, who lives in Montgomery County.

However, others like Tanya Towne, feel differently and do not want to receive the shot.

“My opinion is that it should be a choice,” Towne, who lives in Fort Plain, said. “People shouldn’t feel mandated to have to do it.”

When it comes to vaccination rates, Montgomery County also has an Amish population to take into account.

“None of the Amish Community believes in COVID vaccines. and amazingly, we haven’t seen COVID conditions at all in their community.”

While there are people in every community who don’t want to be vaccinated, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said in rural communities like Fort Plain, lack of easy accessibility may play a role.

“It’s difficult for people when they have limited options, to just go and get a vaccine,” he explained. “They can’t just walk down the corner, when there’s no public transportation, there is no bus service. There are people who cannot travel easily.”

Back in March, Assemblyman Santabarbara wrote a letter to New York State Heath Commissioner Howard Zucker, asking for ambulance services to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccines to those who want them. The assemblyman said he did not get a response but would still like this to become a reality.