Fort Plain school bus aide accused of sexual abuse

FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A school bus aide for the Fort Plain Central School District has been charged with Sexual Abuse.

Gloversville police were contacted on May 21 by the Fort Plain superintendent’s office regarding a complaint that a school bus aide may have subjected a minor to sexual contact. Police interviewed around 10 people and reviewed surveillance, which led to the arrest of 68-year-old Thomas Yager, of Fort Plain.

Yager was charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

Police said Yager subjected a child under the age of 11 to sexual contact while he was employed as a bus aide and the alleged contact took place on a Fort Plain CSD bus, which transports students for out of district placements.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for any other potential victims. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gloversville Police Detective Jillian Faville at 518-773-4569.

The district released the following statement on Yager’s arrest: