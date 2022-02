Harry Baum, Jr., 56, of Fort Plain, has been charged with Arson in the Third Degree. Police said he intentionally set a fire at a residence in September 2021 in the Town of Palatine.

PALATINE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fort Plain man was arrested in connection to a suspected arson in the town of Palatine.

Harry Baum, Jr., 56, has been charged with Arson in the Third Degree. He is accused of pouring gasoline on the floor of a Palatine residence and then lighting it on fire in September 2021.

Baum was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to reappear in court at a later date.