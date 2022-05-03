FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fort Plain Central School District Board of Education has selected the district’s elementary principal to be its next superintendent of schools. Lauren Crisman, who has been the principal of the Harry Hoag Elementary School since 2016, will be formally appointed as superintendent once she completes negotiations with district officials.

Crisman will replace current Interim Superintendent Jeffery Ziegler. Her official start date has been set as July 1.

“It is an honor to be offered the opportunity to serve as the superintendent of schools for Fort Plain Central School District. I have enjoyed being a part of so many Hilltopper traditions for the past six years while serving as the elementary principal, and I am deeply proud of our school community,” Crisman said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the board, faculty, and staff, students, and families to ensure that each student reaches their fullest potential.”

Before coming to Fort Plain, Crisman served as the elementary principal and K-12 curriculum coordinator in the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School for five years. She also worked as an English Language Arts coordinator at Cherry Valley-Springfield and has teaching experience at three other Capital Region schools. While she was principal at Harry Hoag, Crisman served as a student-teacher supervisor at the State University of New York at Oneonta for the last three years.

Crisman has a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from SUNY Cortland and a Master’s in Literacy from SUNY Albany. She also earned a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership from SUNY Cortland.