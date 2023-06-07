FORT HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County NY Emergency Services is reporting a fire that occurred in Fort Hunter Tuesday night, which was caused by a lithium-ion battery used for an RC car. In light of the fire, the organization is releasing safety pointers when handling lithium-ion batteries.
- Use devices promoted by a qualified testing laboratory
- Carefully read and follow instructions given by a manufacturer for specific devices
- Use specific batteries designed for a specific device, do not use incompatible batteries
- Insert batteries correctly into devices
- Charge devices in safe locations
- Avoid overcharging
- Store batteries at room temperature
- Identify signs of problems early, signs include a change in color, an odor, excessive heat, change in shape, leaking, or noises.
When recycling lithium-ion batteries, it’s best to take them to a recycling location or contact your local community for proper disposal instructions. Store them safely until you can properly dispose of them.