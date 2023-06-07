FORT HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County NY Emergency Services is reporting a fire that occurred in Fort Hunter Tuesday night, which was caused by a lithium-ion battery used for an RC car. In light of the fire, the organization is releasing safety pointers when handling lithium-ion batteries.

Use devices promoted by a qualified testing laboratory

Carefully read and follow instructions given by a manufacturer for specific devices

Use specific batteries designed for a specific device, do not use incompatible batteries

Insert batteries correctly into devices

Charge devices in safe locations

Avoid overcharging

Store batteries at room temperature

Identify signs of problems early, signs include a change in color, an odor, excessive heat, change in shape, leaking, or noises.

When recycling lithium-ion batteries, it’s best to take them to a recycling location or contact your local community for proper disposal instructions. Store them safely until you can properly dispose of them.