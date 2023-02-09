AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lorenzo’s Southside in Amsterdam will host a meet-and-greet with former New York Yankee world champions Charlie Hayes and Cecil Fielder. The meet-and-greet will take place on Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those in attendance can prepay extra for $5 off or pay full price at the door, cash only.

An autograph/photo op with Charlie Hayes will be $25 and $35 for Cecil Fielder. A VIP package, which includes a photo op with both players plus an eight by 10 photo will cost $45. Anyone with more questions can call (518) 378-4207.

Hayes and Fielder played together for the Yankees in 1996 when the team won the World Series. According to Baseball Reference, Charlie Hayes played for 14 seasons, two with the Yankees, and retired with 144 career home runs and 1,379 hits. Fielder, who is the father of former major league baseball player Prince Fielder, played 13 seasons, also playing two for the Yankees, and retired with 319 career home runs and was a three-time all-star. He and his son Prince retired with the same amount of career home runs. He finished second in MVP voting twice in his career, according to Baseball Reference.