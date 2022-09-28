NELLISTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County has announced the $200,000 investment to revitalize the former Nelliston School into a child-care facility. Redevelopment plans such as green energy technology, structural repairs, and much more are on the docket for the historic building.

Redevelopment Plans

Asbestos Testing/Removal

Structural Repairs

New Electrical

Plumbing I

Insulation/Sheetrock

New Windows & Doors

HVAC

Fire Suppression Systems & Fire Escapes

New Elevator

Wifi & Security Upgrades

Green Energy Technology

Once completed, the Village of Nelliston plans to enter into a multi-year lease with New Beginnings Academy Inc. daycare/before-after school childcare provider. The second floor of the renovated building will be used for local, county, and state outreach including a community/meeting center.