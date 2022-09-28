NELLISTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County has announced the $200,000 investment to revitalize the former Nelliston School into a child-care facility. Redevelopment plans such as green energy technology, structural repairs, and much more are on the docket for the historic building.
Redevelopment Plans
- Asbestos Testing/Removal
- Structural Repairs
- New Electrical
- Plumbing I
- Insulation/Sheetrock
- New Windows & Doors
- HVAC
- Fire Suppression Systems & Fire Escapes
- New Elevator
- Wifi & Security Upgrades
- Green Energy Technology
Once completed, the Village of Nelliston plans to enter into a multi-year lease with New Beginnings Academy Inc. daycare/before-after school childcare provider. The second floor of the renovated building will be used for local, county, and state outreach including a community/meeting center.