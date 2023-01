CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former East Hill Elementary librarian Tanya Parrott is set to appear on Jeopardy in February. The book worm will show off her knowledge on February 6 as a contestant on the popular game show.

Check out the Jeopardy website and input your zip code to see what channel airs Jeopardy in your area. WTEN airs Jeopardy weekdays at 7:30 p.m.