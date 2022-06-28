FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Kristin M. Bellinger, 39, turned herself in to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators after a warrant was issued for her arrest. The warrant came after a lengthy investigation into a complaint that Bellinger had sex with a 13-year-old boy over a period of time in 2019.

At the time of the incident, it was alleged that Bellinger was providing private in-home tutoring to the boy, outside of her then-job as a special education teacher with the Hamilton-Fulton-Montgomery BOCES District. Bellinger has been charged with second-degree rape for the alleged crime.

Following her arrest, Bellinger was arraigned in Glen Town Court in front of the Honorable Justice James Law and later released on a $15,000 bond. Bellinger is scheduled to reappear at a later date.

Members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center and Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond. While there was probable cause for this arrest, Bellinger is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.