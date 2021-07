AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several organizations came together on Tuesday to help those in need receive food for their families.

The food for the distribution event was provided by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Twelve pallets of food were packed and distributed to those in need.

It will feed up to 500 households.

The Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank has distributed more than 1.2 million pounds of food so far in 2021.