Fonda woman with 7 neglected chihuahuas arrested for animal cruelty, police say

Kathleen Miller Mugshot (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County Sheriffs deputies responded to an animal complaint in Fonda on Tuesday, May 12. An anonymous caller reported that numerous dogs in the residence had never been outside.

Police arrived at the home of Kathleen M. Miller, and interviewed her about her dogs. Police say she had seven chihuahuas living in her attic, where they say they observed very poor living conditions.

All seven dogs had extremely matted fur and difficulty walking. Living upstairs, the dogs had not been to the vet in more than seven years, Miller told police.

Deputies brought all seven dogs to the Ayers Animal Shelter. They received veterinary treatment from the Fort Plain Animal Hospital.

They also arrested Miller on seven counts of animal cruelty. The Sheriff’s Office says that charge is a class A misdemeanor, which is worth just under one year in prison following a conviction. Convictions on seven counts could be worth six years and 358 days.

