FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Signal work that was originally scheduled for Monday morning in Fonda will be pushed back a day, because of inclement weather. Traffic near West Main and Broadway will now be slowed Tuesday, January 24, as transportation crews work to fix a stoplight over the intersection.

The work will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and is expected to be completed the same day, authorities said. Electronic signs will alert drivers to the work before they hit the intersection.

Slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Remember, fines are doubled for speeding in those areas, and two or more convictions could cost you your license.

