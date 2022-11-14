MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fonda man is doing time in Montgomery County Jail after he allegedly cut someone with a knife during a domestic dispute. On Friday, November 4, at about 11:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were sent to a house in Mohawk after hearing of the alleged assault.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a cut to their arm. The dispute also caused physical damage to the victim’s property inside the house, police said.

According to police, William R. Lewey, 42, was arrested a short time later, after officers found him in the woods near the house. Lewey was arraigned in the Town of Palatine Court where he was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Lewey is set to appear in the Town of Mohawk Court at a later date. Members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were assisted in this matter by the New York State Police.