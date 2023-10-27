FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fonda-Fultonville Central School District has announced the five finalists in the mascot selection process. In-person voting will begin on Tuesday, November 14, in the main lobby of the high school.

Approximately 1,200 individuals submitted mascot names. A stakeholder group consisting of volunteer community members, students, and staff widdled down the list to five choices. The finalists are:

Hawks: The hawk represents strength, intelligence, adaptability, courage, fierceness, and loyalty.

Ravens: The Raven represents confidence and intelligence, and is recognized for its ability to adapt and persevere.

Pioneers: The Pioneers stood out for their representation of being good citizens who are community-oriented and can provide leadership.

Rockets: This name has historical significance. Before the district’s merger, this name was the official mascot name of the Fultonville School District.

Valley Hawks: The Valley Hawks inherit the same traits from the Hawks while referring to our Mohawk Valley location.

All Fonda-Fultonville residents are eligible to vote. Residents 18 and older must vote in person or via an absentee ballot. Those needing an absentee ballot can reach out to lmaves@ffcsd.org or contact (518) 853-4415 ext. 4230.

Students in grades 5-12 will cast their vote through their school email. The mascot that receives the most votes will go into effect at the start of the 2024-25 school year.