FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fonda Fair was presented with a check for $18,000 from Sticker Mule, a prominent custom print company based in Amsterdam. The presentation took place on September 2, preceding the fair’s Demolition Derby.

The Fonda Fair, which is celebrating its 182nd year, opened on August 30 and runs through September 4. In honor of their partnership, Sticker Mule, along with Mule Fitness and Mule Sauce, have been represented throughout the fairgrounds every day with giveaways and activities.

“Sticker Mule loves the Fonda Fair,” said Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino. “We are always saying Upstate NY doesn’t just need jobs, it also needs fun and the Fonda Fair is one of the most fun events in the area. We couldn’t be happier to support it.”