CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Riverfront Park in Canajoharie was flooded Friday morning. With water covering the sidewalks making the park impassable, local officials said the area is no stranger to floods.

“The last flood that was major here was Halloween in 2019,” said Canajoharie Village Mayor Jeff Baker. “It’s very similar to what’s going on right now.”

Police vehicles gathered at problem areas, with officers measuring water levels. Locals also stopped by Waterfront Park to snap some pictures. “It is the Erie Canal and it’s a tourist attraction,” said Mayor Baker. “There are kayakers and there are boaters, but hopefully not today.”

Mayor Baker hopes for minimal to no damage. Even when the flooding is gone, the park will remain muddy for several hours.

“I called out because my roads were closed, so I couldn’t get to work this morning,” said area resident Dylan Hillicoss. “I was out getting breakfast and I stopped to see the water to take a few pictures.”

“We’re driving around as daylight is happening, checking all the common problem areas and all the roads we know that were closed last night to see if they are passable now and if there’s any damage and getting that checked before opening the road back up,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith.