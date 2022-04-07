MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several roads throughout Montgomery County are closed Thursday night due to flooding. Police urge drivers to avoid flooded areas, and if floodwaters rise around your car, you should abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.

Police are encouraging all drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. The following roads are closed in the county:

Town of Mohawk:

Hickory Hill Road (between Oswegatchie Road and Barker Road)

Old Trail Road (between Albany Bush Road and Getman Road)

Town of Palatine:

McKinley Road (just off of State Hwy 5)

Town of Canajoharie:

Mapletown Road (between Shunk Road and Old Sharon Road)

White Road (between State Hwy 163 and State Hwy 10)

Town of Root:

Carlisle Road (near Mahr Road)

State Hwy 5s (between Currytown Road and Sprakers Hill)

Town of Charleston: