AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five Below is set to open another location in June. The new store is located in the Sanford Farms Shopping Center in the Town of Amsterdam.

Five Below features toys, technology, home décor, clothing, beauty products and more for $5 or less, with a few items that are above that price. The company has over 1,340 stores across the United States, including in Albany, Rensselaer, Glenmont, Latham, Schenectady and Wilton.

Five Below in Amsterdam will be having its grand opening on June 2. The store will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The store is currently hiring. If interested, you can apply on the Five Below website.