FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Fort Plain has released a slate of festivities to celebrate this year’s Heritage Days. Celebrations kick off on August 24 with Wheelock Rides at Haslett Park.

Wristbands for the Wheelock Rides are sold for four-hour sessions. There will be all-day wristbands available for Saturday only. Tickets are available at Highwheeler Coffee, Center Street Station, and the Sportsman’s Den.

There will also be a local history presentation at the Fort Plain Free Library on the 24th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Eileen Chambers will talk about prominent Fort Plain men and women of the 18th to early 20th centuries.

The Street Fair is scheduled for August 26 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be vendors, games, live music, and a food court.

Canal Street events on the 26th run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the Willett Street Block Party. The full schedule is: