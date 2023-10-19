FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fonda-Fultonville Central School District released a statement regarding the arrest of an employee. Amberlynn Calhoun, who was arrested on October 16, was placed on administrative leave and is no longer employed by Fonda-Fultonville Central Schools, the district announced on Thursday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile. Calhoun was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and faces the charges of third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.