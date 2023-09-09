AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night. The accident involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, and the incident resulted in the death of the motorcycle operator.

On September 8 at 9:16 p.m., police responded to the area of State Highway 5S near the intersection of Destefano Street for the report of a serious crash. Upon arrival, officers located the motorcycle operator, a 33 year-old man from the town of Florida, finding him unresponsive.

Emergency medical personal attempted life saving measures, but the motorcyclist was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the passenger vehicle, who was the only occupant of the car at the time, was uninjured, is fully cooperating with police and there were no signs of impairment.

The roadway was closed for a time while the scene was assessed by detectives. The investigation remains going.