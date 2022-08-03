AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sixth annual RiverFest is returning to Amsterdam’s Riverlink Park on Saturday, August 6 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event, which is sponsored by Sticker Mule, includes food trucks, live music, vendors, a live water ski show, and fireworks.

The event also features a kids’ zone, bounce houses, face painting, and arts and crafts. The Amsterdam X-Squad Water Ski Show will be at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. MedRock is set to perform at 2 p.m. and Marco J. Johnson will perform at 7 p.m. The event will end with a fireworks display.

Sticker Mule will also be holding an on-site job fair. They will have lawn games, free merchandise, and give attendees a chance to win an iPad or one of several $150 Visa gift cards.

Vendors