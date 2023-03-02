AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is holding its 7th annual St. Paddy’s Day Pub Fest. The event is set for March 18 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy food, drink specials, live music, giveaways and contests at various bars and restaurants around the city. Those participating can pick up their St. Paddy’s Day Stamp Card with a list of promos at any participating location. Attendees who visit at least 10 locations and bring their stamped card to Lorenzo’s Southside by 8 p.m. have a chance to win prizes.

Participating restaurants

• Russo’s Bar & Grill

• Bosco’s

• Guge’s Dogs

• Miss. Blue’s Pet Boutique

• Herk’s Tavern

• Parillo’s Armory Grill

• Southside Slices

• Lorenzo’s Southside

• Century Club

• Post 701

• Polish American Veteran Club

• Sharpshooters

• G’s Famous Lemon Cookies

• Schott’s Tavern

• St. Michael’s Club

• Tuman’s

• Lyon St. Bar & Grill

• The Rockton House

• Creekside Tavern

• Rosito’s Bakery

Live music schedule

• LLV Creekside: Shawn Lyons, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• St. Mike’s Club: Bobby Motyl, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Southside Slice: Steve Cowels & Diane, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.