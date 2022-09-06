AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ItaliaFest is returning to Amsterdam on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival includes Italian food, a free inflatable park, rides, games, vendors, and more on Bridge Street.

The 3rd annual Spaghetti Eating Contest Sponsored by Lorenzo’s Southside will be at 6 p.m. in front of the main stage. There will also be the first annual Pizza Contest Sponsored by Southside Slices at 2:45 p.m. in front of the main stage.

There will be live Italian music all day with Music for Life, and the headliner, TS Ensemble Band at 7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will be hosting Games of Chance during the event. The festival will end with fireworks at 9 p.m.

“As important as great food, great music and vendors are to Amsterdam’s Italiafest, the secret to why it’s a great festival are the great people who attend it and I’m looking forward to seeing them there on Saturday!” said Mayor Mike Cinquanti. “I’m also thankful that after another year of putting up with closed streets and obstructed bridge lanes, the residents of Amsterdam’s South Side will get to enjoy this street closing with the rest of our city.”

CDTA is providing shuttle service from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Parking Lot at 39 Saint John Street, the William H. Barkley School parking lot at 66 Destefano Place, and the Riverfront Center. Riders will be dropped off and picked up at the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Bridge on Bridge Street.

The shuttle bus will run from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., stopping at each location every 20 minutes. On-street parking is also available on the side streets around the festival.