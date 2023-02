FORT HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thinking about venturing outside to see the Full “Worm” Moon? Head over to the Visitor Center at the Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site at 7 p.m. on March 7 for a walk along the old Erie Canal.

Visitors will traverse about a mile over the grass-covered towpath trail. Comfortable footwear, a small flashlight, and appropriate attire are suggested.