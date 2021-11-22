Electric vehicle fast charging stations installed in Amsterdam, part of NYS revitalization initiative

Amsterdam is the first of five cities that will deploy EVolve NY fast chargers as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (New York Power Authority)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam is the first of five cities in New York to install electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The chargers are also part of the New York Power Authority’s EVolveNY fast charging network.

The “DRIve EV Downtown” program will bring EV fast charging stations to downtown areas in New York that are undergoing revitalization and development efforts. Governor Hochul said this will make EV driving more accessible to New Yorkers and visitors.

“New York continues to be a national leader in growing the utilization of electric vehicles, and placing charging stations throughout the state will allow more people to recognize the benefits of tying clean transportation initiatives to efforts that bolster economic activity in our downtowns,” said Hochul. “Everyone benefits from getting more zero-emission vehicles on the roads alongside investment and development in our downtowns. This will make our communities healthier both environmentally and economically.”

The program is also helping to advance the state’s clean energy goals, including decarbonizing the transportation sector and reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050.

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the Department of State collaborated to make Amsterdam the first of five initial charger deployments in DRI communities. Similar chargers will be installed in Utica, Oswego, Geneva, and Middletown over the next few months.

The Amsterdam chargers are the 10th addition to NYPA’s EVolveNY fast charging network, which is bringing high-speed EV charging to locations along primary travel corridors and in urban areas. The statewide network currently has nearly 40 charging units.