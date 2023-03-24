MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hope you’re hungry in Montgomery County. The county’s restaurant week named, “Take a Bite of Montgomery,” is coming up on March 27 where residents can get some good eats.
Residents can take advantage of week-long specials and popular dishes at restaurants, bakeries and other eateries from March 27 through April 2. Check out the list below of participating locations.
- Bosco’s Family Restaurant and Bar, 165 Division Street, Amsterdam
- The Bridge Street Diner, 10 Bridge Street, Suite 1, Saint Johnsville
- Eisenadler Brauhaus, 88 East Main Street, Nelliston
- Erie Station Bar and Grill, 7 Canal Street, Fort Plain
- Europa Cafe, 319 Forest Avenue, Amsterdam
- Greenview Restaurant, 152 Gold Club Road, Canajoharie
- Highwheeler Coffee, 84 Canal Street, Fort Plain
- Hummingbird Hills Winery, 1442 Burtonville Road, Fultonville
- Iroquois Lanes, 192 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie
- Lombardo’s Pizza, 7845 State Hwy 5, Saint Johnsville
- Loopie’s Irish Pub, 410 Mohawk Drive Fonda
- Mediterranean Kitchen, 18 Canal Street, Fort Plain
- Ripepi’s Restaurant, 7850 NY-5, Saint Johnsville
- Rosito’s Bakery, 37 James Street, Amsterdam
- Sleepy Forest Bake Shop, 28 Canal Street, Fort Plain
- Southside Slice, 68 Bridge Street, Amsterdam
- Taco 29, 36 Church Street, Canajoharie
- The Rustic Loft, 4740 State Highway 30, Amsterdam
- The Rustic Red House, 3787 State Highway 30A, Fultonville
- The Table at Fort Plain, 70 Canal Street, Fort Plain
- Tylutki Family Farms, 197 Caswell Road, Palatine Bridge