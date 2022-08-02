AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Facebook Marketplace exchange almost turned deadly in late July, after a Massachusetts woman and an underage boy stole the cell phone they were being sold, officials said. On July 31, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a complaint that involved the theft.

The alleged theft also led to injuries to the victim, after he tried to get the phone back and was dragged behind the car the suspects were using, officials said. After an investigation, Lynneiah E.R. Green, 20, of Adams, Massachusetts, and her young accomplice were identified as suspects. They were tracked down and arrested, then processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges:

Second-degree robbery: causes physical injury (Felony)

Second-degree assault: causes physical injury with a weapon (Felony)

Petit larceny (Misdemeanor)

Green and the unnamed boy were arraigned in front of Justice Ronald Dygert in the Town of Palatine Court and released to reappear at a later date. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, after the incident, reminded the public that their lobby is designated as an Internet Purchase Exchange Location and is under constant surveillance.