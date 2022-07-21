FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for lane closures on Route 5 in Fonda starting July 23 at 6 a.m. The closures will be between Bridge Street and Cayadutta Street.

DOT said the closures are for road paving. The work is expected to last until Wednesday, July 27, weather permitting. Drivers should expect to encounter flaggers and alternating single-lane, two-way traffic.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Drivers are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

