FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Flaggers will control traffic near West Main and Broadway Monday morning, January 23, as transportation crews work to fix a stoplight at the intersection. The work will begin at 7 a.m., and is expected to be completed the same day, authorities said. Electronic signs will give drivers a heads-up as they approach the intersection.

Remember to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in those areas could result in the suspension of an individual’s license.

