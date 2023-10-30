AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Don’t trash it, smash it.” Grow Amsterdam’s fifth annual pumpkin smash will be held Saturday at Veteran’s Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event has collected over 8,000 pounds of pumpkins, corn stalks, and straw bales in its four years of operation. The “smashing” event will have four stations with several tools, including wooden mauls and handheld dead blow hammers for younger participants.

Residents with pumpkins they’d like to dispose of but not smash can drop them off at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the upper end of Locust Avenue. Attendees will have the chance to not only smash pumpkins or impale them but also get their face painted, enjoy cider and donuts, try pumpkin bowling and other pumpkin games, and more.