Dogs saved from meat farm arrive locally

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Montgomery County SPCA, with the help of Humane Society International, have taken in six dogs rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm.

The six dogs were part of 60 dogs that the Humane Society International rescued from a meat farm in the Gyeonggi-do province of South Korea. The owner of the farm contacted the HSI for help to get out of the business and relocate the dogs to safety.

“While our commitment is always first to the animals right here in our community, when space and resources allow, the Montgomery County SPCA is willing to help any animal in need. We were thrilled to be recognized by the Humane Society International as a partner for this important endeavor. We know these dogs will find loving and safe homes right here in Montgomery County”, said Jan Zumbolo, President of the Montgomery County SPCA.

The dogs need to be spayed and neutered before they will be available for adoption. One of the dogs is expected to make an appearance on Pet Connection.