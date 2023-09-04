CHARLESTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual “Blues at Burbine” disc golf tournament is returning to Montgomery County for its third year. The tournament is set for October 28 at the Burbine Memorial Forest Disc Golf Course in Charleston.

Visit Montgomery County is sponsoring the tournament alongside DiscCap, a local nonprofit organization that supports the sport’s growth in the Capital District. This year’s event will feature 72 competitors of all skill levels.

“Disc golf has captured people of all ages across our community, the state, and the nation, and in just a few short years the Burbine Forest Disc Golf Course has become iconic,” said Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort. “The course is absolutely an asset that’s attracting people from across the northeast and beyond to Montgomery County.”

The Burbine Forest Disc Golf Course is a two-mile-long 18-hole course in the Thomas H. Burbine Memorial Forest that opened in October 2020. The “The Blues at Burbine” tournament annually coincides with the anniversary of the course.

Registration for the women’s divisions opens on September 4 at 8 p.m. Registration for all competitors opens on Friday, September 8. Registration is first come, first serve and is capped at 72 participants. Those who don’t make a slot will be added to the waitlist. Those interested can register on the Disc Golf Scene website.