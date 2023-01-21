CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on approximately January 12.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says White is 6’2″ and weighs approximately 185 pounds. White has red/brown hair and a beard. Law enforcement says White also has a mental health condition. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Canajoharie Police at (518) 637-3111 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 853-5500.