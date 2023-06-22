According to the DEC, the individual admitted to dumping garbage on the deceased person’s property.

CHARLESTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the results of a waste disposal case in Montgomery County. According to the DEC, Environmental Conservation Officer Willson launched an investigation into the illegal dumping of garbage onto private property in November 2022.

The property belonged to a resident who had recently passed away. Garbage, including plastic storage containers, old tarps, and a refrigerator, were all dumped at the site.

ECOs found information in the garbage that traced back to a Schoharie County resident living in Esperance. ECOs located and interviewed the suspect, who confessed to dumping the garbage. The suspect admitted they knew the property owner had passed away.

Officers gave the man a ticket for illegally disposing of solid waste but gave him a chance to clean up the waste in exchange for leniency from the court. The suspect failed to comply. Court proceedings continued for six months. The defendant ultimately accepted a plea agreement and pled guilty to one count of illegal disposal of solid waste. He was fined $1,590.