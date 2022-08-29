FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, the Town of Florida Volunteer Fire Department was sent to a tractor-trailer fire on the New York State Thruway, near mile marker 195 East. By the time crews arrived, the truck had burst into flames.

Several departments were called for mutual aid, from both Schenectady and Montgomery Counties. Thruway maintenance crews handled traffic, and kept crews safe as they battled the blaze.

The truck seemed to belong to Dollar General. It was fully loaded with goods, which can be seen completed scorched in photos.

The Thruway re-opened within hours of the blaze. There has been no word on what caused the fire, and no injuries were reported to firefighters or the general public.