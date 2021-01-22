CP’s Family Restaurant wins Montgomery County’s small business of the month

HAGAMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local restaurant is being honored as January’s small business of the month in Montgomery County.

CP’s Family Restaurant won the County’s first small business of the month award for 2021 after having been a staple of the Hagaman community for 38 years. Owned and operated by Chuck and Carol Phillips, it occupies one of the oldest buildings in the village.

Their daughter Sharon helps operate the restaurant, too, and most of the staff is made up of family members and significant others. Chuck says the recognition is a testament to his family, their staff, and the customers.

“It’s a good feeling. It really is,” Chuck said. “We have a lot of good friends. Everybody is very supportive and care about us, and we care about them.”

The homemade, family-style restaurant has adjusted in several ways throughout the pandemic to keep serving their guests. “Our customers are the lifeblood of our business and without them, we would have not been able to survive through this pandemic,” Chuck said.

The restaurant is travel and trasportaiton themed, covered with memorabilia, gas station advertising signs, license plates from all fifty states, Canada and the Caribbean Islands, and model cars, trains, and trucks. The Phillips family collected the the decor throughout the years.

“Chuck and Carol have been serving our community for nearly four decades. The uniqueness of their restaurant, along with great food, attracts people from all over the area. I’m proud to recognize a long-standing establishment like CP’s as the January Small Business of the Month,” said Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort.

If you’d like to submit Montgomery County business to be recognized by the community, call the Business Development Center at (518) 853-8334, or send them an email. Include a few paragraphs about the business and its impact on the community. You can also tag businesses on the Business Development Center’s social media accounts.