FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On November 2, a Corrections Officer found an unresponsive inmate in their cell at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. The officer called for support and several officers administered first aid and performed CPR for over 12 minutes while utilizing an AED.

The inmate was alert and conscious by the time they were transported to the hospital. The inmate survived and returned from the hospital with limited follow-up care.

To recognize their life-saving actions, Infinity Med Solutions, LLC. presented Lt. Matt Bramer, Sgt. Brandon Cross, Cpl. Amy Smith, Officer Jarrett Novak, and Registered Nurse Zach Miller with Life Saving Awards. Officers Nicole Agerter, Terry Carter, and Richard Scott were also recognized for their assistance in providing first aid.

“We could not be prouder of the actions taken by our facility staff,” stated Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith. “They have an extremely dangerous and difficult job, one they do very well. In this case, utilizing their training, paying attention to detail, and following through with the appropriate action saved a person’s life. We recognize those involved in hopes of showing our appreciation and thanking them for the work they do every day.”