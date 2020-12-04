AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Mary’s Healthcare is expanding its footprint by bringing a new healthcare facility to Amsterdam. Construction is already underway.
Amsterdam Primary Care Providers, behavioral health services, and health homes will now all be under one roof.
The project also features St. Mary’s first retail pharmacy, which will give patients direct access to critical medications right after their appointments.
It’s expected to be finished by summer 2021.
LATEST STORIES
- Construction underway on St. Mary’s Healthcare expansion
- Daniel Prude death investigation: NY Attorney General releases new video footage
- Georgia runoff elections get attention from current, former White House residents
- Annual holiday market goes mini to support local creatives
- North Country Report: Letters to Santa welcome at Glens Falls city hall