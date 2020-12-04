Construction underway on St. Mary’s Healthcare expansion

Montgomery County
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Mary’s Healthcare is expanding its footprint by bringing a new healthcare facility to Amsterdam. Construction is already underway.

Amsterdam Primary Care Providers, behavioral health services, and health homes will now all be under one roof.

The project also features St. Mary’s first retail pharmacy, which will give patients direct access to critical medications right after their appointments.

It’s expected to be finished by summer 2021.

